Manchester citizens not happy about Meghan and Harry’s visit

A 52-year-old Manchester resident has alleged that Meghan and Harry are “unwelcome” in the city.

The couple is set to attend the One Young World Summit in Manchester on September 8.

Citizens have voiced their anger over the cost of attending the event.

Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to visit the United Kingdom next month to attend “dear to their hearts” charitable activities.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to attend the One Young World Summit in Manchester on September 5, citizens have voiced concern over the royal visit.

A 52-year-old Manchester resident has alleged that Meghan and Harry are “unwelcome” in the city, slamming the royal couple for organising an extravagant celebration.

Helen Jones, who has lived in Manchester her whole life, shared her concerns with express.co.uk, saying, “I don’t know why they’re coming here. They’re not welcome.”

“I thought they had moved to America. I’m not sure why they have decided to come back, I don’t think they’re very popular here,” she stated.

After it was discovered that the planned Manchester summit event would charge participants more than £3,000, Harry and Meghan faced anger. The sum does not include the expense of travel or lodging.

Advertisement

Helen replied, “That’s ridiculous.. young people can’t afford that. Well, most people can’t even afford that with the cost of living situation”.

“Who would bother wasting that much money to listen to them?” The summit is only for the rich anyway”. Helen elaborated by saying, “unfair.”

On September 8, Harry and Meghan will complete their vacation at the WellChild Awards in London.