Maria B celebrates her birthday with family

Maria is one of Pakistan’s most talented designers.

She celebrated her birthday with her entire family.

Maria shared these fun photos with her followers, complete with lovely decorations and a delicious-looking cake.

Advertisement

Maria B is one of Pakistan’s most talented designers. Her designs are well-known in Pakistan, and her followers have always appreciated the moments she shares with her family. The entire family looked graceful, happy, and well-coordinated as they celebrated their birthday together. Maria B shared these fun photos with her followers, complete with lovely decorations and a delicious-looking cake. Look into:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Maria B turned herself into a meme and people are loving it Pakistan’s renowned fashion designer Maria. B posted a video on her facebook...