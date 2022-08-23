Mariam Ansari’s vacation pictures goes viral

Mariam Ansari and Owais Khan appear to be madly in love
Mariam Ansari, a stunning actress, recently celebrated her wedding festivities in style....
Beautiful and versatile Pakistani actress and model Mariam Ansari is well-known for playing supporting roles in a variety of television serials. She began working in the entertainment sector in 2013. Her sister-in-law Saboor Aly and brother Ali Ansari are also well-known Pakistani performers. Owais Khan, the son of great cricketer Moin Khan, is married to Mariam Ansari.
Mariam Ansari and her spouse are now on vacation. After a demanding work schedule, Mariam and Owais recently took a plane to Thailand to spend some quality time together. It appears that the pair is having a wonderful time because they released some beautiful vacation photos from their trip to Thailand, which had their fan following raving. Without a doubt, Her most recent holiday photos are giving the globe big vacation goals.
Take a look!
