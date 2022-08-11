Marilyn Manson fans following in Johnny Depp’s fans’ footsteps.

Amber Heard’s defamation case was being heard in Fairfax County.

Manson refuted the allegations, adding that all of his sexual encounters had “always been totally consensual.”

Advertisement

Marilyn Manson fans are following in Johnny Depp’s fans’ footsteps. After Evan Rachel Wood accused Marilyn of rape and abuse, he filed a lawsuit against her.

According to reports, Manson’s supporters are imitating Johnny Depp’s admirers in an effort to discredit Evan Rachel Wood, Manson’s accuser. Content attacking Wood is already getting popularity on TikTok and YouTube.

While Amber Heard’s defamation case was being heard in Fairfax County, Depp’s devoted followers adhered to the modern standards of dedication, and some even organized an internet campaign to defend the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

In a shocking statement, she made public in February 2021, actress Evan Rachel Wood accused her ex-boyfriend, artist Marilyn (real name Brian Warner), of abusing and grooming her during their relationship.

In a message on Instagram, Manson refuted the allegations, adding that all of his sexual encounters had “always been totally consensual.”

Also Read Amber Heard’s abuse allegations against Johnny Depp were ‘demolished’ by a Marilyn Manson video Johnny Depp's lawyer claims that a video taken by Marilyn Manson "demolished"...