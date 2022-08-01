Marina Khan gets angry at her film’s producers

Marina Khan faced a non payment plague issues

Marina Khan is an industry veteran. She is a talented director as well as an actress. Non-payment issues plague the Pakistani entertainment industry, and everyone from big stars to junior artists face a slew of issues after working on projects but not being paid for them.

Marina encountered the same issue when the producers of her upcoming film Yaara Vey failed to pay her full fee. Marina Khan will play a key role in Sami Khan’s Yaara Vey, which will be released on September 16, 2022. The production team, however, did not keep its promise to the actress.

The actress/director took to Instagram to shame the producers by sharing the film’s first look. She stated that she could obtain a stay of execution on the film’s release, but she is too lazy to do so.