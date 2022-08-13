Advertisement
Mark Ruffalo is set to reprise his role as in Disney+ series

  • Mark Ruffalo is set to reprise his role in Disney+ series,
  • Ruffalo went on to cite the Star Wars franchise as an example of a project.
  • In the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Ruffalo will next play the Hulk/Bruce Banner.
Mark Ruffalo defends the Marvel Cinematic Universe for its constantly growing franchise and claims that it offers more imaginative and unique content in contrast to the Star Wars films.

The Now You See Me star, 54, reacted to criticism of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s numerous sequels, prequels, spin-offs, and television series by stating that each production has something unique to give fans, whereas the Star Wars movies are repetitive.

“I am aware that these things have their time and then something new appears. However, Marvel has done well by letting a director or an actor sort of recreate each component to their own style and likeness within the MCU, just as they do with comic books “Ruffalo remarked. Marvel typically allows them to incorporate that into the story.

Ruffalo went on to cite the Star Wars franchise as an example of a project that he feels doesn’t have the same uniqueness as Bruce Banner, nicknamed the Hulk, which he has played for ten years, ever since his on-screen debut in 2012’s The Avengers.

You will almost always see the same version of Star Wars if you see a Star Wars movie, he added.

It might contain a hint of humour. Perhaps the animation is a little bit different. But in reality, you live in the same kind of universe constantly. However, even within the Marvel Universe, you might experience something completely different with Marvel.

In the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Ruffalo will next play the Hulk/Bruce Banner.

