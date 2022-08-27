Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Markand Soni from Brahmastra told Shah Rukh Khan not to smoke

Markand Soni from Brahmastra told Shah Rukh Khan not to smoke

Articles
Advertisement
Markand Soni from Brahmastra told Shah Rukh Khan not to smoke

Markand Soni from Brahmastra told Shah Rukh Khan not to smoke

Advertisement
  • Markand Soni is returning to films after 12 years with ‘Brahmastra’.
  • The 25-year-old shares screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in a popular TV show.
  • Markand recalls how he once gave health advice to the Bollywood superstar.
Advertisement

Markand Soni, youngest actor is getting back to films after a long hole of very nearly 12 years with ‘Brahmastra’. The 25-year-old whose profession began at three years old and furthermore imparted the screen to Shah Rukh Khan in a well known TV show is nostalgic while reviewing the good days, particularly the memories with Shah Rukh Khan.

Addressing a news source Markand uncovered how he once offered wellbeing guidance to the Bollywood whiz and the reaction he persuaded was something to be treasured for his entire life.

The episode occurred during the shooting of the TV show when on one occasion the entertainer saw Shah rukh was smoking at the behind the stage.

He approached him and asked ‘Sir, smoking? It is not good’. The guiltlessness and charm in a 11-year-old Markand’s recommendation moved Shah Rukh and his response was the best thing the young man at any point saw.

The ‘My Name Is Khan’ entertainer looked behind giving over the cigarette to his aide and said that he won’t smoke from this point forward.

Markand actually recalls from that point forward each time Shah Rukh saw him approaching him and assuming there was a cigarette in his grasp, he would basically conceal it or hand it over to somebody before little Markand could see.

Advertisement

After such a long time, the youthful entertainer presently reviews it was the best thing someone could possibly do and he currently feels that it was so insightful of Shah Rukh as he ensured that when Markand was around he wouldn’t smoke.

In the interim, Markand Soni is anxiously sitting tight for the arrival of his next ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’. In the activity experience film, his personality is a piece of a mysterious society that safeguards the different astras that exist known to mankind.

The entertainer concedes that ‘Brahmastra’ is up to this point the greatest venture he has been a piece of up to this point and it was an encounter that could only be described as epic to work with probably the best entertainers in the Hindi entertainment world.

Also Read

Angad Bedi wishes “juicy Lucy” to Neha Dhupia on her birthday
Angad Bedi wishes “juicy Lucy” to Neha Dhupia on her birthday

Neha Dhupia's birthday is today and social media is buzzing with wishes...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story