Markand Soni from Brahmastra told Shah Rukh Khan not to smoke

Markand Soni is returning to films after 12 years with ‘Brahmastra’.

The 25-year-old shares screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in a popular TV show.

Markand recalls how he once gave health advice to the Bollywood superstar.

Markand Soni, youngest actor is getting back to films after a long hole of very nearly 12 years with ‘Brahmastra’. The 25-year-old whose profession began at three years old and furthermore imparted the screen to Shah Rukh Khan in a well known TV show is nostalgic while reviewing the good days, particularly the memories with Shah Rukh Khan.

Addressing a news source Markand uncovered how he once offered wellbeing guidance to the Bollywood whiz and the reaction he persuaded was something to be treasured for his entire life.

The episode occurred during the shooting of the TV show when on one occasion the entertainer saw Shah rukh was smoking at the behind the stage.

He approached him and asked ‘Sir, smoking? It is not good’. The guiltlessness and charm in a 11-year-old Markand’s recommendation moved Shah Rukh and his response was the best thing the young man at any point saw.

The ‘My Name Is Khan’ entertainer looked behind giving over the cigarette to his aide and said that he won’t smoke from this point forward.

Markand actually recalls from that point forward each time Shah Rukh saw him approaching him and assuming there was a cigarette in his grasp, he would basically conceal it or hand it over to somebody before little Markand could see.

After such a long time, the youthful entertainer presently reviews it was the best thing someone could possibly do and he currently feels that it was so insightful of Shah Rukh as he ensured that when Markand was around he wouldn’t smoke.

In the interim, Markand Soni is anxiously sitting tight for the arrival of his next ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’. In the activity experience film, his personality is a piece of a mysterious society that safeguards the different astras that exist known to mankind.

The entertainer concedes that ‘Brahmastra’ is up to this point the greatest venture he has been a piece of up to this point and it was an encounter that could only be described as epic to work with probably the best entertainers in the Hindi entertainment world.

