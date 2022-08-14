- The SNL comedian is dating Martha Stewart, according to a meme circulating on social media.
- In a recent interview, the lifestyle guru discussed the meme.
- “Pete Davidson is like the son I never had,” Martha told the magazine
Shortly after the news of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s breakup broke, a meme circulated on social media speculating that the SNL comic is dating Martha Stewart.
In a recent interview, the lifestyle guru discussed the meme.
“Pete Davidson is like the son I never had,” Martha told the magazine while laughing off the question regarding the meme.
The 81-year-old said, “He is a charming boy who is finding his way. I’ve invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say.”
Pete started dating Kim Kardashian after the reality TV star divorced rapper Kanye West.
