Shortly after the news of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s breakup broke, a meme circulated on social media speculating that the SNL comic is dating Martha Stewart.

In a recent interview, the lifestyle guru discussed the meme.

“Pete Davidson is like the son I never had,” Martha told the magazine while laughing off the question regarding the meme.

The 81-year-old said, “He is a charming boy who is finding his way. I’ve invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say.”

Pete started dating Kim Kardashian after the reality TV star divorced rapper Kanye West.

