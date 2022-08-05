Maryam Noor celebrates her nephew’s birthday bash: see photos

Maryam Noor is a young and talented actress in Pakistani show business who, although having no artistic training, has quickly won the hearts and admiration of the public. Maryam is a well-known actress for playing the role of “Isha” in “Ishq Jalebi.”

Actress Noor recently posted some lovely images from her nephew Isa’s first birthday celebration on her official Instagram account. Maryam Noor looks very gorgeous in an ice-blue western dress that is fashionable and chic and is worn with white heels.

The family appears to be taking full advantage of the occasion as their tiny bundle of joy celebrated turning one. In addition, Maryam posted some cute photos of herself and Ismail Butt.

Let’s have a look at some of the stunning photos:

The Malaal-e-Yaar actress got engaged in a private family ceremony a few months ago.

