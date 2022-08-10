Maryam Noor’s breathtaking beach pictures goes viral 

Maryam Noor celebrates her nephew’s birthday bash: see photos
Maryam Noor is a young and talented actress in Pakistani show business...
Maryam Noor, the renowned star of “Ishq Jalebi” is a stunning and youthful Pakistani actress who also works as an advocate at the Lahore High Court Bar Association. In a private family ceremony a few months ago, She got engaged to a non-artist.
Actress has posted some beguiling photos from her recent trip to Balochistan’s Gawadar Beach on her official Instagram account. At the beach, she chose a yellow flowered dress with a blue scar, and she looks stunning. She may be seen taking full advantage of the stunning vistas of Gawadar Beach. Let’s have a look at more of Maryam’s beautiful images from Gawadar.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.