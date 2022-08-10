Maryam Noor’s breathtaking beach pictures goes viral 

Maryam Noor, the renowned star of “Ishq Jalebi” is a stunning and youthful Pakistani actress who also works as an advocate at the Lahore High Court Bar Association. In a private family ceremony a few months ago, She got engaged to a non-artist.

Actress has posted some beguiling photos from her recent trip to Balochistan’s Gawadar Beach on her official Instagram account. At the beach, she chose a yellow flowered dress with a blue scar, and she looks stunning. She may be seen taking full advantage of the stunning vistas of Gawadar Beach. Let’s have a look at more of Maryam’s beautiful images from Gawadar.

Advertisement

Also Read Maryam Noor celebrates her nephew’s birthday bash: see photos Maryam Noor is a young and talented actress in Pakistani show business...