Mashal Khan returns to Instagram after a week

KARACHI: Mashal Khan, a Pakistani actress who became famous for her role in the world-famous drama “Suno Chanda,” posted on Instagram after a long time, and her fans can’t get enough of her.

Mashal posted the photos with the caption “I get clumsy.” This was probably a reference to the fact that she wasn’t posting on social media, and she was explaining why she couldn’t.

Mashal got a lot of attention and fame after she did a great job acting in the special Ramzan show Suno Chanda. From there, she caught the attention of many directors who were ready to cast her right away.

Earlier, Mashal Khan received thousands of views from the Instagram video. Fans remarked on how effortlessly Khan performed the dance steps. Mashal is best known for her role as ‘Kinza’ in Suno Chanda, for which she received critical acclaim and even starred in the sequel.

