Mashal Khan wishes happy birthday to her makeup artist

Well, in the entertainment business today, everyone wants to be famous overnight, so they are willing to do anything to get there. In this age of social media, kids don’t pay attention to school, and when you ask them what they want to be when they grow up, they say they want to be social media stars. Maybe this is why our country, Pakistan, hasn’t been able to grow and change for so long.

Mashal Khan, who is from Pakistan and works as a model and actress, will be 25 years old in 2022. She is still a virgin and wants to get married to a good boy. But what will surprise you even more is that Mashal Khan dated Saboor Aly’s husband, Ali Ansari, for a long time. But all of a sudden, these two decided it was best to end their relationship and go their separate ways.

Mashal Khan is interesting because she posts a lot on her official Instagram account. And every day she keeps adding her new photos or dance videos. But this girl’s biggest flaw is that she is willing to do all kinds of risky photo shoots for money. Because of this, people on social media often criticise her. And from the way her eyes look, it seems like she stays awake all night and sleeps all day.

Some new pictures of Mashal Khan touring Kashmir with her friend and make-up artist are going viral. In them, she can be seen hugging her make-up artist as if he were her husband. People started saying that after seeing the pictures that went viral, because some people say that show business is not for girls. Some people got mad and said that almost all Pakistani actresses are becoming rude.

