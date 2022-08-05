Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mathira makes shocking revelation about her bold dressing

Mathira makes shocking revelation about her bold dressing

Articles
Advertisement
Mathira makes shocking revelation about her bold dressing

Mathira’s latest bold video goes viral

Advertisement
  • Mathira has built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry.
  • She revealed that she has been on a spiritual journey throughout her life.
  • Her sense of style has also changed recently.
Advertisement

The bold and beautiful Mathira has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She has wooed the audience in every role she has taken, whether it is modeling or hosting.

Mathira has extensive experience in the field. She has developed during her journey, and we have witnessed her singing, acting, and presenting many shows. She is renowned for her strong demeanour and flamboyant fashion choices.

Mathira’s sense of style has evolved throughout time. She has obviously shifted away from her usual western attire and is currently wearing more eastern clothing. In Mooroo’s podcast, Mathira revealed a startling revelation about this.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Mathira M (@real_mathira)

Advertisement

She revealed that throughout her life, she had been on a spiritual journey and had through many changes. One of those features is her clothing, which has changed recently as evidenced by her social media accounts and television appearances. Mathira claimed that she now wants to cover herself more and avoid exposing her flesh.

Also Read

Mathira Slams Sadia Imam For Getting Surgeries
Mathira Slams Sadia Imam For Getting Surgeries

Mathira made fun of veteran actress Sadia Imam. Javeria was quick to...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to step into TV and film industry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to step into TV and film industry
Marc Anthony and Wife Nadia Ferreira expecting first child
Marc Anthony and Wife Nadia Ferreira expecting first child
Prince Andrew earns the title of ‘longest man in lockdown’
Prince Andrew earns the title of ‘longest man in lockdown’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got new tattoos on first valentine together
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got new tattoos on first valentine together
Syra Yousuf’s wedding dance song in 'Babylicious' is out
Syra Yousuf’s wedding dance song in 'Babylicious' is out
Prince Harry reveals horrifying comments of media over Princess Charlotte’s birth
Prince Harry reveals horrifying comments of media over Princess Charlotte’s birth
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story