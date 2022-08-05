Mathira makes shocking revelation about her bold dressing

Mathira Slams Sadia Imam For Getting Surgeries
Mathira made fun of veteran actress Sadia Imam. Javeria was quick to...
The bold and beautiful Mathira has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She has wooed the audience in every role she has taken, whether it is modeling or hosting.
Mathira has extensive experience in the field. She has developed during her journey, and we have witnessed her singing, acting, and presenting many shows. She is renowned for her strong demeanour and flamboyant fashion choices.
Mathira’s sense of style has evolved throughout time. She has obviously shifted away from her usual western attire and is currently wearing more eastern clothing. In Mooroo’s podcast, Mathira revealed a startling revelation about this.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
She revealed that throughout her life, she had been on a spiritual journey and had through many changes. One of those features is her clothing, which has changed recently as evidenced by her social media accounts and television appearances. Mathira claimed that she now wants to cover herself more and avoid exposing her flesh.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.