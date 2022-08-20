Advertisement
Matt Damon all set to attend Ben Affleck’s wedding

Articles
Matt Damon all set to attend Ben Affleck’s wedding

  • Matt Damon is all set to attend Ben Affleck’s wedding.
  • Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso recently travelled to Georgia.
  • The couple arrived at an airport close to Affleck’s “sprawling mansion” on Hampton Island.
Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso recently travelled to Georgia, prior to the wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez this weekend.

The couple arrived at an airport close to Affleck’s “sprawling mansion” on Hampton Island, where the actor from Armageddon will once again wed the musician, according to reports.

The star of The Last Duel could be seen in the pictures sporting chinos, a white T-shirt, and a black overshirt.

Matt Damon

A longtime friend of Affleck completed his casual outfit with aviator sunglasses and a cap.

However, Damon’s better half looked amazing in an all-white jumpsuit, fashionable sunglasses, and animal-print sneakers.

For the uninitiated, the Martian actor and the future husband “grew up together” and have been pals for 35 years.

Affleck’s mother was taken to the hospital after “dropping from a pier on her son’s property,” when Damon arrived.

