Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso arrived in Georgia on Friday ahead of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding this weekend.

The couple landed by private aircraft at an airfield near Affleck’s “sprawling house” on Hampton Island, where the Armageddon actor will once again marry the musician

The hero of The Last Duel was photographed wearing chinos, a white T-shirt that he topped with a black over-shirt.

Affleck’s longtime friend completed his casual look with a cap and aviator sunglasses.

Damon’s better half, on the other hand, looked stunning in an all-white jumpsuit, fashionable sunglasses, and animal-print sneakers.

or the uninitiated, The Martian star and groom-to-be have known each other for 35 years and “grew up together.”

Damon arrived in town just hours after Affleck’s mother was taken to the hospital after “dropping off a dock on her son’s property.”

