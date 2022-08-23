Matt Smith’s House of the Dragon star brothel scenes shock fans

Matt Smith takes photos with bouncers in order to avoid club lines and gain access for buddies
Fearing that his large group of friends wouldn't all be permitted access...
Matt Smith and Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) enjoy a filthy tryst in House of the Dragon’s debut episode.
The 39-year-old, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, left fans sock during a steamy scene in a brothel he leased for an orgy for the soldiers on the King’s Watch.
Daemon, the heir apparent after Viserys’ son Baelon’s death, gives a speech, with his devoted allies awkwardly hesitating to listen.
One fan tweeted: “I’ll never forgive House of the Dragon for letting me witness Matt Smith have…”
Another wrote, “We watched #HouseoftheDragon last night and loved it!” Never in my life did I expect to see one of my favourite DW guys in that kind of setting.’
“Hesitantly trying House of the Dragon,” wrote one fan. Matt Smith was my favourite Doctor Who character, therefore I could do without seeing him in a nasty scene as Legolas.
Another said, “I’m giving House of the Dragon a chance since I’m bored.” I wasn’t interested in viewing Matt Smith’s disappointing sex.’
One admirer remarked, “I had a thing on Matt Smith till his sex scene in House of the Dragon,” while another said, “I can’t watch Matt Smith bang every week in #HouseoftheDragon.” He’s still Doctor Who with blonde hair.
