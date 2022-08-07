Mawra Hocane posts pictures of her new house

Mawra Hocane is a renowned name in the Pakistani media industry. She has made her name with her acting skills and talent. She entered the media industry at a very young age and has a long list of excellent achievements to her credit.

Mawra recently said that she moved back to Islamabad a while ago and only works sometimes now, even though she still has access to her studies and scripts.

The Sabat actress has been showing her admirers glimpses into every crevice of her stunning and artistic home, in addition to her obvious posing and appearance.

Here are a few pictures of her stunning home:

