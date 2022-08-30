Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf to be seen together in drama serial

Maya Ali is making a comeback to the drama arena with another drama serial following her last appearance in Jo Bichar Gaye. For their following, Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf will collaborate.

It appears that actor Bilal Ashraf will finally make his drama debut soon. This follows his appearance in the television movie Aik Hai Nigar. His professional journey began with the movie Janaan.

He has now gone on to star in a number of movies, including Yalghaar, O’ Rangreeza, and Superstar. He also dabbled in the field of producing around this time.

He now decided to make his drama debut with a channel. He previously starred in Superstar with Mahira Khan, which was produced by the same company. In addition, Ehteshamuddin is directing the drama series. the director of Superstar and the wildly popular drama series Udaari.

On the other side, Maya Ali made a comeback to the drama arena with the television drama serial Pehli Si Mohabbat. Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawar were paired up for this drama series because viewers adored their on-screen chemistry in the movie Parey Hut Love.

Her next role was in the popular historical play Jo Bichar Gaye. She will now return to tv after a six-year absence.