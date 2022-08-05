Advertisement
Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes team up for Do Revenge on Netflix

Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes team up for Do Revenge on Netflix

Articles
Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes team up for Do Revenge on Netflix

Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes team up for show on Netflix

  • Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcockian dark comedy with the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.
  • The film centres around Drew who is a dethroned queen bee at a posh private high school and Eleanor  who is a new student.
  • After a clandestine meet-cute, they both team up to go after each other’s bullies.
On August 4, Netflix released the first official teaser for Do Revenge, its Gen Z dark comedy.

According to the synopsis, Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcockian dark comedy with the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.

Netflix’s ‘Do Revenge’ Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes join forces: Release date, trailer

Release Date:

Directed by Jennifer Kaylin Robinson, the movie is slated for September 16, 2022.

Cast List:

  • Austin Abrams (Euphoria)
  • Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why)
  • Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel)
  • Talia Ryder (West Side Story)
  • Ava Capri (Love, Victor),
  • Jonathan Daviss (Outer Banks)
  • Maia Reficco (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin)
  • Paris Berelc (Tall Girl)
  • Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

The film centres around Drew (Camila Mendes) who is a dethroned queen bee at a posh private high school and Eleanor (Maya Hawke) who is a new student.

After a clandestine meet-cute, they both team up to go after each other’s bullies.

The completed trailer will be released soon

