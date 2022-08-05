Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes team up for show on Netflix

Maya Hawke joins Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson in Yale’s ‘The Kill Room’
The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Maya Hawke will make her debut...
On August 4, Netflix released the first official teaser for Do Revenge, its Gen Z dark comedy.
According to the synopsis, Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcockian dark comedy with the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.
Directed by Jennifer Kaylin Robinson, the movie is slated for September 16, 2022.
The film centres around Drew (Camila Mendes) who is a dethroned queen bee at a posh private high school and Eleanor (Maya Hawke) who is a new student.
After a clandestine meet-cute, they both team up to go after each other’s bullies.
The completed trailer will be released soon
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.