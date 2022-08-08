Medical experts: On Marilyn Monroe’s addiction and mental health

Marilyn Monroe’s addiction to drugs and alcohol led to her death at the age of 48.

Marilyn Monroe did go for psychological help at that time, but the treatment was different from present time.

Marilyn Monroe’s abrupt demise early on started banter about dependence in media outlets.

Supposedly, the late entertainer had “a traumatic childhood” due to her schizophrenic mother and after she entered the business, the excellence got dependent on medications and liquor that demolished her.

While talking on Monroe’s enslavement, a Texas psychotherapist working at Height Treatment shared, “There were some severe attachment issues for her. It made sense that she was medicating and trying to soothe her nervous system because it was probably never regulated.”

“What was common in the past were prescription medications,” uncovered emotional well-being specialists.

Prior, the advisors generally endorsed drugs that really made the “tsunami of addiction for present”.

It is relevant to make reference to that the greater part of the old big names passed on from chronic drug use, they normally had a specialist or a specialist who was on the right track there, simply recommending them medicine and no one truly around them to assist these VIPs with emotional well-being issues,” noticed a clinician.

Aside from Monroe’s enslavement, another legend who passed on from drug glut was Elvis Presley.

Wellbeing specialists mirrored that VIPs were considered as “performers and people wanted them to perform, which is why, these celebrities opted for heavy medications so they could just get going”.

Unfortunately, what individuals neglect, is that VIPs are no “superhuman”.

“They struggle as normal humans do,” said specialists.

Curiously, after sixty years after Monroe passing, the discussions around emotional wellness and dependence had built up some forward momentum in Hollywood.

“It’s kind of trendy to have a therapist now. You can’t really do therapy if you’re so medicated. You have to be able to process your trauma and process what’s going on. So, a therapist would notice that,” additional clinical specialists.

