Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Medical experts: On Marilyn Monroe’s addiction and mental health

Medical experts: On Marilyn Monroe’s addiction and mental health

Articles
Advertisement
Medical experts: On Marilyn Monroe’s addiction and mental health

A greeting card from Marilyn Monroe’s father, sells for $31,000 at auction

Advertisement
  • Marilyn Monroe’s addiction to drugs and alcohol led to her death at the age of 48.
  •  Marilyn Monroe did go for psychological help at that time, but the treatment was different from present time.

Marilyn Monroe’s abrupt demise early on started banter about dependence in media outlets.

Advertisement

Supposedly, the late entertainer had “a traumatic childhood” due to her schizophrenic mother and after she entered the business, the excellence got dependent on medications and liquor that demolished her.

While talking on Monroe’s enslavement, a Texas psychotherapist working at Height Treatment shared,  “There were some severe attachment issues for her. It made sense that she was medicating and trying to soothe her nervous system because it was probably never regulated.”

Albeit the late entertainer went for mental assistance around then, the treatment contrasted from present time.

“What was common in the past were prescription medications,” uncovered emotional well-being specialists.

Prior, the advisors generally endorsed drugs that really made the “tsunami of addiction for present”.

It is relevant to make reference to that the greater part of the old big names passed on from chronic drug use, they normally had a specialist or a specialist who was on the right track there, simply recommending them medicine and no one truly around them to assist these VIPs with emotional well-being issues,” noticed a clinician.

Advertisement

Aside from Monroe’s enslavement, another legend who passed on from drug glut was Elvis Presley.

Wellbeing specialists mirrored that VIPs were considered as “performers and people wanted them to perform, which is why, these celebrities opted for heavy medications so they could just get going”.

Unfortunately, what individuals neglect, is that VIPs are no “superhuman”.

“They struggle as normal humans do,” said specialists.

Curiously, after sixty years after Monroe passing, the discussions around emotional wellness and dependence had built up some forward momentum in Hollywood.

“It’s kind of trendy to have a therapist now. You can’t really do therapy if you’re so medicated. You have to be able to process your trauma and process what’s going on. So, a therapist would notice that,”  additional clinical specialists.

Advertisement

Also Read

Amber Heard “beat up” by a female she had drugged
Amber Heard “beat up” by a female she had drugged

She claims she would often get drugged by the Aquaman star, and...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story