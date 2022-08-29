Advertisement
Meera organizes show in New York to raise funds for flood victims

  • Meera organizes a show in New York to raise funds for flood victims.
  • Numerous celebrities are making it happen on their own to give to the displaced people.
  • The nation is experiencing unparalleled loss and destruction.
Meera organizes a show in New York to raise funds for flood victims. As a result of severe flooding that left many parts of our country in ruins, the situation in our nation has gotten worse.

Currently, the nation is experiencing unparalleled loss and destruction. The country has pulled together in these challenging times, and everyone is doing their best to provide a helping hand to the flood victims.

Numerous celebrities are making it happen on their own to give the displaced people what they desperately need at this time.

A recent performance in New York was put on by a Lollywood actress to collect money for the flood victims. As she mentioned that she is willing to pay for flood victims everywhere in the world as long as at least one grieving family is able to put a roof over their heads.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Meera (@meerajeeofficial)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Meera (@meerajeeofficial)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Meera (@meerajeeofficial)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Meera (@meerajeeofficial)

She captioned her post, “Today I performed in New York to raise money for the flood victims. My sincere request to Muslims everywhere is as follows : ‘Please let’s join hands and work towards this jointly.

Let’s just open our hearts and homes to the families of flood victims’. Together we can accomplish anything. Let’s not belittle those that ask for assistance. Together We Can”

Meera’s performance was motivated by her desire to support this admirable cause.
As soon as Meera’s photos and videos from the show began to appear on social media, admirers were astounded by her thoughtful gesture. The internet users couldn’t help but praise the actress for her thoughtful act and sweet words for the flood victims.

