  • Megan Thee Stallion supports Lizzo as she was body shamed.
  • Fans and other musicians are standing by Lizzo after Aries Spears’ derogatory remarks about her.
  • There were numerous responses to the inflammatory remarks.
Megan Thee Stallion supports Lizzo as she was body shamed. As a result of Aries Spears’ derogatory remarks about the Grammy winner, fans and other musicians are standing by Lizzo.

Spears, 47, was questioned on the YouTube channel Art of Dialogue, which describes itself as elevating hip-hop culture. Future, past, and present.

But after the host said, “You know someone that actually makes amazing music, man, Lizzo… I can’t get beyond the fact that she resembles the s**t emoji, Aries retorted.

He also admitted that he was out of shape and made some more foul remarks, like comparing her to mashed potatoes.

The 34-year-old Good as Hell performer has experienced fat shaming throughout her career.

I feel like [being] obese is the worst thing anyone can say about me at this time, the multi-talented singer said in a 2021 interview to promote the debut of her Rumors track on the Zane Lowe Show. The biggest uncertainty is this. I have to own that. It’s like, “How dare a pop star be obese.”

Megan swiftly defended her friend, posting a number of encouraging comments in her Instagram stories.

There were numerous responses to the inflammatory remarks. Numerous followers expressed their awe for the Grrrls singer’s ability to move and sing while wearing high heels.

