Megan Thee Stallion will appear as a cameo in She-Hulk

Megan The Stallion is scheduled to appear in a forthcoming episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. According to reports, will likely feature on the show as herself. Details on which episode the Grammy-winning musician will participate in have not yet been disclosed. Her recent interview with The Cut served as confirmation of Stallion’s casting in the MCU show.

In her recent interview, the rapper spoke about how she looks up to other musicians who transitioned into acting, like Queen Latifah and Ice Cube, and how “When I look at them, it inspired me to take it further than just music. I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.” Apart from requiring a stunt double for an action scene, earlier rumours also suggested that Megan would appear as a “fictionalized version” of herself in “a number of episodes.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already consists of other cameos as well including those of other Marvel characters such as Tim Roth as Abomination, Benedict Wong as Wong, and the highly anticipated Charlie Cox returning as Daredevil. She-Hulk is a legal comedy that centers around Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), an attorney who inherits similar powers from her cousin, Bruce Banner/The Hulk.

