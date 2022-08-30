Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Megan Thee Stallion will appear as a cameo in She-Hulk

Megan Thee Stallion will appear as a cameo in She-Hulk

Articles
Advertisement
Megan Thee Stallion will appear as a cameo in She-Hulk

Megan Thee Stallion will appear as a cameo in She-Hulk

Advertisement

 

  • Megan The Stallion is scheduled to appear in a forthcoming episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
  • In her recent interview, the rapper spoke about how she looks up to other musicians who transitioned into acting
  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already consists of other cameos as well
    • Advertisement

Megan The Stallion is scheduled to appear in a forthcoming episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. According to reports, will likely feature on the show as herself. Details on which episode the Grammy-winning musician will participate in have not yet been disclosed. Her recent interview with The Cut served as confirmation of Stallion’s casting in the MCU show.

In her recent interview, the rapper spoke about how she looks up to other musicians who transitioned into acting, like Queen Latifah and Ice Cube, and how “When I look at them, it inspired me to take it further than just music. I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.” Apart from requiring a stunt double for an action scene, earlier rumours also suggested that Megan would appear as a “fictionalized version” of herself in “a number of episodes.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already consists of other cameos as well including those of other Marvel characters such as Tim Roth as Abomination, Benedict Wong as Wong, and the highly anticipated Charlie Cox returning as Daredevil. She-Hulk is a legal comedy that centers around Jennifer Walters  (Tatiana Maslany), an attorney who inherits similar powers from her cousin, Bruce Banner/The Hulk.

Also Read

Megan Thee Stallion supports Lizzo as she was body shamed
Megan Thee Stallion supports Lizzo as she was body shamed

Megan Thee Stallion supports Lizzo as she was body shamed. Fans and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince William shows 'inner tension' around wife Kate Middleton
Prince William shows 'inner tension' around wife Kate Middleton
Never seen before pictures from Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding
Never seen before pictures from Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding
Prince Harry and others expected to make headlines in 2023
Prince Harry and others expected to make headlines in 2023
Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar could be back as Raju, insiders
Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar could be back as Raju, insiders
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face huge backlash for latest moves
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face huge backlash for latest moves
Hina Altaf arranges birthday dinner for husband Agha Ali
Hina Altaf arranges birthday dinner for husband Agha Ali
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story