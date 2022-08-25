Meghan Markle’s son Archie nearly survived a fire.

Archie was meant to be sleeping in the bedroom.

Meghan comes under fire for discussing the incident on her podcast.

Meghan Markle said that her son Archie nearly survived a fire in his bedroom in the first episode of her Spotify podcast.

During their visit in South Africa in 2019, the Duchess of Sussex informed tennis player Serena Williams that Archie was meant to be sleeping in the bedroom at the time of the event.

When asked about the incident’s cause, Meghan explained that Archie’s then-nanny had taken him downstairs with her to have a snack when a heater in the nursery caught fire.

She said that the heater in the nursery caught fire in the time it took for her to go downstairs.

When Williams questioned Meghan about why she didn’t take Williams with her, a royal commentator noted that she dodged the subject.

“Did anyone note when Meghan told Serena the dramatic fire in the nursery narrative, when she was forced to go to the next engagement, Serena asks her on the podcast ‘Why didn’t you take him with you?’ and Meghan simply ignores her,” commented the commenter identified as According2Taiz. There is silence before the discussion of optics begins.

