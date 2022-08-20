They want to make their significant Netflix contract successful.

To make their significant Netflix contract successful, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry must work hard to establish themselves as “binge-worthy” TV stars, according to a royal expert.

In 2020, the streaming juggernaut reportedly partnered with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a staggering sum of over £84 million.

According to expert Daniela Elser, if the couple becomes “TV gold,” they can “survive” the Netflix contract.

Others stated: “Unfortunately, despite being two caring individuals, they haven’t made much progress on any issues or causes since starting their new lives.

“The fact is that Harry and Meghan have completely failed to establish themselves as influential figures in Washington, New York, Silicon Valley, or Los Angeles.

“For the self-supporting, private jet-flying, polo-loving Sussexes, this docuseries may be worth hundreds of millions of dollars, she continued.

Elser added the following: “The Duke and Duchess’ US careers are secured if it turns out that they are TV gold, if they are about to show that they are binge-worthy stars who can draw in streaming audiences around the world. Purchase a new polo pony! I mean, get seven.

“But what if they fall short of the bluster and the hype? The hefty sums that are being proclaimed and all those delightful millions that are allegedly on the way to them risk drying up more quickly than a Californian lake.”

