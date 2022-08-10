Meghan and Harry were advised to lock their house

There were reports of a mountain lion sighting nearby.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been instructed to lock down their California mansion.

The dangerous predator was seen on outdoor security footage prowling around.

Advertisement

Due to reports of a mountain lion sighting nearby, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been instructed to lock down their California mansion.

The dangerous predator was seen on outdoor security footage prowling around the elite celebrity community of Montecito, where other A-list celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Ariana Grande, and Brad Pitt also live. The pair has been advised to safeguard their $14.6 million house.

The flock of hens the former full-time royals have adopted could attract the lion to approach their expansive home, and they have been made aware of this hazard.

The mountain lion was located five miles away from the homeowner’s property on CCTV footage that showed it ambling down their driveway.

According to experts, it’s probable that the lion was pushed from the hills by California’s catastrophic drought and was now on a scavenger hunt for food and water.

The Montecito Association’s executive director, Sharon Byrne, said: “The fact that we have security film, which was captured by a camera—which is what we’ve been advising residents to install—shows, however, that locals are taking this seriously.

Advertisement

Also Read Prince Harry’s friend is writing a book "Finding Freedom" is a biography of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. It...

“We ask everyone in the area to safeguard their residences, chicken coops, and any other animals they may have.”

Chickens need to be safe and secure because they can be a quick and easy source of food for animals that go hunting.”

We also advise residents to install night lights, alarms, cameras, and other security measures to prevent animals from rummaging through their trash in search of food scraps.

We’re hoping this mountain lion moves on on its own since they are lonely animals and, in the end, they don’t like being around people.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Harry, 37, and Meghan, 41, bought rescue chickens. They also have two rescue dogs, which the lion would view as potential prey.

Advertisement