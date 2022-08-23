Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will visit the UK.

Next month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will visit the UK, and a well-known journalist claims that the trip is widely believed to be a money-making scheme for the couple.

In his most recent column for Mail Online, Dan Wootton questioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to visit the UK ‘so soon’ following their June visit for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Many courtiers, according to the journalist, believe that Harry and Meghan want to acquire content for their agreements with Netflix and Spotify, implying that the entire trip is “commercially motivated.”

The Sussexes are learning, to to their sorrow, that the US is becoming less interested in them as their connection to the Royal Family and Britain becomes increasingly remote, according to Wootton.

There are concerns that the early-next-month trip to the UK, which is nominally to attend a variety of charity events, would actually be used to produce more material for such a TV program, the author continued.

Wootton added, “No wonder trust between the Sussexes and the Royal Family is at rock bottom.

Just over three months have passed since Prince Harry and Meghan visited the UK with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, for the Queen’s Jubilee. During their stay, they will attend charitable events across the nation.

