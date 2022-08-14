Meghan, Harry’s strategy to minimize the effects of the “Revenge” book

Following the publication of Tow Bower’s book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the conflict between the Windsors, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s names have recently been associated with controversy.

Bower made a number of shocking assertions about Meghan and Harry, including that the royal couple irked the Queen and Prince Charles.

Bower claimed that despite the harsh accusations, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shouldn’t pursue legal action against him since the assertions made in his books are supported by in-depth study.

Bower stated, “I don’t just put in things that isn’t factual and can’t be confirmed.

Another royal author, on the other hand, thinks that the couple is already working on their strategy to refute the allegations through the Omid Scobie memoir Finding Freedom.

There is no question that Bower’s book is currently harming the Harry and Meghan brand, according to Professor Pauline MacLaran, who spoke to Express. They’ll be seeking for a platform to present their argument (again! ), and Scobie’s book might be it.

I believe that Omid Scobie’s announcement of a new sequel resembles saber-rattling and the promise of additional “he said, she said” to come.

While we don’t know that Harry and Meghan will be directly approving Omid’s future work, we can infer that they may intend to play a tacit role in supporting it.

“It’s only to be expected that Harry and Meghan will have some way of defending themselves against the many inferences of Tom Bower’s Revenge,” he continued.

