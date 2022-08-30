Advertisement
Meghan is happy because Archie studies in the US

Articles
  • Archie Markle’s attendance at a US school doesn’t bother Meghan Markle.
  • It would never be possible for her to do school pickup and drop-off.
  • It wouldn’t have been without royal photo call with a press pen.
Archie Markle’s attendance at a US school doesn’t bother Meghan Markle.

In the most recent issue of the magazine The Cut, author Allison P. Davies quotes Markle as saying: “Earlier in our conversation about her goals for the life she’s creating here, she’d remarked upon how, if Archie were in school in the U.K., she’d remarked upon how, it would never be possible for her to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people taking pictures.”

I have a problem with that, sorry, Meghan said to the interviewer. That doesn’t make me a privacy nut, though.

“That makes me a good mom, powerful and capable of defending my child.”

Archie is just the happy kid, she continued, who gives his classmates a week’s worth of freshly gathered fruit and likes to play a “roaring” game during recess.

