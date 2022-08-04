Meghan Markle accused of a “publicity stunt”

Meghan’s 40th birthday video has been slammed as nothing more than a ‘publicity stunt’.

The mockery shows what she thinks of the Royal Family.

She’s got what she wanted and is confident she can outsmart us all, said one royal expert.

Angela Levin, a royal expert, made this observation after sharing the video on Twitter.

She stated, “Anyone else think that Meghan and her friend Melissa McCartney [sic] were mocking the Queen in the birthday video?”

“Both holding old fashioned cup and saucer like Meg used in her blog after 1st meeting with Queen. Melissa sipping from the cup wearing fancy hat and gloves?”

She also added, “The mockery shows what she thinks of the Royal Family. She’s got what she wanted and is confident she can outsmart us all.”

Phil Dampier, a royal expert, confirmed the same thing to The Sun, “I think it is likely they will send a public message through gritted teeth.”

Previously, Meghan allegedly became Prince Harry’s stairway to heaven the moment he saw her.

Judy Finnigan, a TV presenter, made this claim in her latest piece for Express UK.

He saw a stairway to heaven when he met Meghan. She quickly realised that the Royal Family would not support her grand vision of a world-conquering “brand” so she abducted him.

She represents a mother figure. Just look at how she comforts him, rubbing his back and holding his hand. Many people have predicted that their marriage will end in divorce.

I believe they are correct, but Harry, the poor boy, has spent his entire life in a valley of grief. I don’t like the man he’s become, but Bower’s book helps me understand how he got there.

