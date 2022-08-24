Meghan Markle admits she was sick of her pregnancy

Queen to ‘cold-shoulder’ Harry, Meghan Markle?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be 'cold-shouldered' by the Queen....
Meghan Markle claimed in the first episode of her new Spotify podcast Archetypes that she was so exhausted’ throughout her pregnancy with Prince Harry’s two children, Archie and Lilibet.
When discussing body image during pregnancy, the Duchess of Sussex and her guest, tennis champion Serena William, revealed specifics about how they felt when expecting their own child, with Serena claiming she ‘liked being pregnant.’
Meghan, on the other hand, said that, unlike her buddy, she didn’t feel particularly secure in herself throughout her pregnancy.
“You (Serena) made pregnancy look so sexy,” Meghan told Serena about her dress choices while pregnant with Olympia.
She went on to say, “I just waddled around; I was just tired. I was so tired.”
Serena then responded, “I was the annoying one, you were under a lot of stress,” Meghan responded in the positive saying, “It’s true.”
