Meghan Markle admits she was sick of her pregnancy

Articles
  • Meghan Markle revealed details about her pregnancy with Prince Harry’s sister-in-law Serena Williams.
  • Serena claimed she ‘liked being pregnant’ Meghan said she was the ‘annoying one’ during her pregnancy.
  • The Duchess of Sussex has a new podcast called Archetypes.
Meghan Markle claimed in the first episode of her new Spotify podcast Archetypes that she was so exhausted’ throughout her pregnancy with Prince Harry’s two children, Archie and Lilibet.

When discussing body image during pregnancy, the Duchess of Sussex and her guest, tennis champion Serena William, revealed specifics about how they felt when expecting their own child, with Serena claiming she ‘liked being pregnant.’

Meghan, on the other hand, said that, unlike her buddy, she didn’t feel particularly secure in herself throughout her pregnancy.

“You (Serena) made pregnancy look so sexy,” Meghan told Serena about her dress choices while pregnant with Olympia.

She went on to say, “I just waddled around; I was just tired. I was so tired.”

Serena then responded, “I was the annoying one, you were under a lot of stress,” Meghan responded in the positive saying, “It’s true.”

