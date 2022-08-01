Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton wear summer shorts

Kate wore shorts for a charity sailing contest in Plymouth on Sunday.

Duchess of Cambridge will not wear shorts again as a royal until 2019.

Meghan has worn shorts several times this summer, including to support Harry’s polo team.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are both wearing a summer favourite.

Kate travelled to the ancient naval town of Plymouth on Sunday to compete in the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a nautical-inspired ensemble that included a striped navy sweater and white linen shorts before changing into a wetsuit for the boat race.

Kate did not wear shorts in public as a member of the royal family until 2019. That was also for a charity sailing contest, and her sea-worthy ensemble included New Balance sneakers and a baseball cap.

Kate, 40, also wore khaki shorts during her trip to the Caribbean with Prince William earlier this year for another sailing excursion.

Meghan, 40, has been seen wearing shorts several times this summer. The Duchess of Sussex wore shorts and a top in the same colour twice while supporting Prince Harry and his polo team at the Santa Barbara Polo Club, not far from their Montecito home.

During the couple’s recent trip to New York City, Meghan wore a formal yet casual look. She wore a white button-down shirt tucked into a pair of cut Bermuda shorts and accessorised with a cognac brown belt that matched her pointed-toe shoes and beaded purse to lunch with a friend and political leader Gloria Steinem at the Crosby Hotel in SoHo.

Although Meghan did not wear shorts while working as a member of the royal family, they have been a staple of her wardrobe since she moved to California. Meghan wore olive shorts to a drive-through charity event with Baby2Baby in 2020, where she helped donate school supplies, books, backpacks, clothing, food, hygiene goods, and other items to individuals in need.

They were also part of Meghan’s style prior to her marriage to Prince Harry, as she wore striped shorts and a matching blazer to Today in 2016.

Kate has recently added more pants and suits to her royal wardrobe, and she is frequently seen in jeans for casual occasions.

