Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton wear summer shorts

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton wear summer shorts

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton wear summer shorts

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

Advertisement
  • Kate wore shorts for a charity sailing contest in Plymouth on Sunday.
  • Duchess of Cambridge will not wear shorts again as a royal until 2019.
  • Meghan has worn shorts several times this summer, including to support Harry’s polo team.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are both wearing a summer favourite.

Kate travelled to the ancient naval town of Plymouth on Sunday to compete in the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a nautical-inspired ensemble that included a striped navy sweater and white linen shorts before changing into a wetsuit for the boat race.

Kate did not wear shorts in public as a member of the royal family until 2019. That was also for a charity sailing contest, and her sea-worthy ensemble included New Balance sneakers and a baseball cap.

Kate, 40, also wore khaki shorts during her trip to the Caribbean with Prince William earlier this year for another sailing excursion.

Meghan, 40, has been seen wearing shorts several times this summer. The Duchess of Sussex wore shorts and a top in the same colour twice while supporting Prince Harry and his polo team at the Santa Barbara Polo Club, not far from their Montecito home.

Advertisement

Also Read

Meghan Markle ‘classic spin job’ of the century was exposed
Meghan Markle ‘classic spin job’ of the century was exposed

Meghan Markle has been accused of creating a "classic spin job". Page...

During the couple’s recent trip to New York City, Meghan wore a formal yet casual look. She wore a white button-down shirt tucked into a pair of cut Bermuda shorts and accessorised with a cognac brown belt that matched her pointed-toe shoes and beaded purse to lunch with a friend and political leader Gloria Steinem at the Crosby Hotel in SoHo.

Although Meghan did not wear shorts while working as a member of the royal family, they have been a staple of her wardrobe since she moved to California. Meghan wore olive shorts to a drive-through charity event with Baby2Baby in 2020, where she helped donate school supplies, books, backpacks, clothing, food, hygiene goods, and other items to individuals in need.

They were also part of Meghan’s style prior to her marriage to Prince Harry, as she wore striped shorts and a matching blazer to Today in 2016.

Advertisement

Although Meghan did not wear shorts while working as a member of the royal family, they have been a staple of her wardrobe since she moved to California. Meghan wore olive shorts to a drive-through charity event with Baby2Baby in 2020, where she helped donate school supplies, books, backpacks, clothing, food, hygiene goods, and other items to individuals in need.

They were also part of Meghan’s style prior to her marriage to Prince Harry, as she wore striped shorts and a matching blazer to Today in 2016.

Kate has recently added more pants and suits to her royal wardrobe, and she is frequently seen in jeans for casual occasions.

Also Read

Meghan Markle’s ‘spin job’ of the century’ blasted
Meghan Markle’s ‘spin job’ of the century’ blasted

Meghan Markle has been accused of orchestrating a "classic spin job". Buckingham...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with favourite people
Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with favourite people
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story