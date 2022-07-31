Meghan Markle and Price Harry having difficult time in US

The couple is having hard times after moving to the US

Magen and Harry are facing difficulties in the US.

Both were not able to impress the world with their speech at UN Headquarters.

Samantha accused Meghan of accusing her.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have garnered a great deal of attention for their recent actions, have recently endured a difficult time in their life.

Daniela Elser, a royal pundit, stated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have “taken hit after hit over the last 12 days or so”, adding: “Things are not exactly looking that rosy over Montecito way”.

Harry and Meghan’s presentation at the United Nations Headquarters in New York garnered headlines but failed to wow the public. Harry’s UN gesture and speech remained topics of conversation.

The Duke’s criticism of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reverse the 1973 historic Roe v. Wade judgement generated controversy.

Shortly thereafter, Tom Bower published his book entitled “Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors.”

The royal expert called the book “mostly unremitting” and “very unfavourable” to the Sussex family.

Then followed the court battle between Meghan and her estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, who accused Meghan of allegedly speaking “false and malicious lies” during her interview with Oprah Winfrey last year. The Duchess of Sussex refutes the allegations.

Royal analyst Else also remarked that Prince Harry’s legal struggle with the Home Office over his security measures may have landed Harry and Meghan with a large expense.

All of the events that have transpired over the past few days have allegedly failed to make Harry and Meghan happy but rather contributed to their concerns.