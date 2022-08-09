Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are losing popularity, people are fed up with them

Meghan and Harry are losing popularity in the UK and US because people are fed up with them.

British news agency asked its readers if Meghan has had a positive impact on the Royal Family.

Many admirers said Meghan has improved a lot.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who resigned as senior working royals in 2020 to live their own lives, must do something exceptional to garner popular favour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in Montecito with their two children Archie and Lilibet, are losing popularity in the UK and US because people are fed up with them.

In a recent survey, the British news agency questioned its readers, “Has Meghan Markle had a positive impact on the Royal Family?”

Overall, 13,022 people voted, with 98 per cent (12,732 people) responding “no” to the question of whether Meghan has had a beneficial impact on the Royal Family.

Two per cent more (224 individuals) responded affirmatively, while 66 individuals did not know either way.

The subsequent story was accompanied by hundreds of reader comments discussing Meghan’s impact. A reader with the username aquamarine stated, “She’s had a positively negative impact on the Royal Family and the UK.”

Advertisement

Meghan has not had a beneficial impact on anyone or anything on a worldwide scale, according to user Aussiana.

While username foxglove stated, “I doubt the British people will ever forgive and forget the untold damage she has done.”

Nonetheless, several readers believed that Meghan had improved the public’s opinion of other members of the Royal Family.

Also Read Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been charged with betrayal Kinsey Schofield has warned that Harry and Meghan Markle showed a degree...