Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are modernising Royal Family: Analysts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are modernising the Royal Family, royal insiders claim.

Grant Harrold, former butler of Prince Charles, says he wouldn’t put it past Harry to modernise the institution.

US-based critic Kristen Meinzer said that Meghan has convinced the Royals to address issues more publicly.

According to analysts, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who went to the United States after standing down as senior working royals in 2020, are “modernising” the Royal Family.

Mr. Bower, a royal biographer, stated on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ that Meghan and Harry “pose a real threat to the Royal Family.”

The Former Good Morning Host, who is no new to airing his view on the Duchess, also criticised the Sussexes, stating, “I think they are destroying a lot of the magic of the monarchy.”

Since then, some royal insiders have asserted that Meghan and Harry are not dismantling the monarchy but rather modernising it, a move that will ultimately assure its existence.

Grant Harrold, the former butler of Prince Charles, told Insider on Wednesday, “I don’t believe for a second that Harry would intentionally try to destroy the monarchy.

“I wouldn’t put it past him to want to modernise it… to make people aware of things that have gone on that are wrong.”

Mr. Harrold stated that the HR department of the Palace will likely employ Meghan and Harry’s suggestions to improve the institution, just as any significant company or organisation would.

When he worked at the Palace between 2004 and 2011, he stated he was always encouraged to share concerns with the Human Resources department.

US-based royal critic Kristen Meinzer said that Meghan has persuaded the Royal Family to confront previously “avoided” concerns.

Ms. Meinzer highlighted that the royals are addressing issues more publicly, but she also asserted that the Royal Family only discuss them in the “narrowest sense,” citing Prince William’s tweet on racist booing at football games in 2021.

