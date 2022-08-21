Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fuel the flames?

Some royal fans and experts think that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may make some mistakes to get people’s attention.

Harry’s memoir could hurt his relationship with the Royal family.

The Queen might get mad at the Sussexes because it looks like they are back to doing royal jobs.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex don’t seem to make things easier for Queen Elizabeth because they are always trying to prove that they are right.

Harry’s memoir, which is due out by Christmas, could hurt his relationship with the Royal family because it could have some shocking details about his life as a royal, the death of his mother Princess Diana, and the role of his stepmother Duchess Camilla.

Experts worry that the Duke of Sussex is so angry that after Oprah and “Finding Freedom,” he will have to take another hit.

On the other hand, the Queen might get mad at the Sussexes when they go back to Britain because it looks like they are back to doing royal jobs. This is especially true for Harry, who is doing the WellChild awards for sick children, which he always did when he was a real working royal.

Earlier, the Royal Family has been cautioned by experts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “suspicious” visit to the United Kingdom, as well as the potential repercussions of this visit for the Crown.

