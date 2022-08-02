Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have another surprise

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are working on several projects about their lives.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who is thought to be in urgent need of money to live the life of their dreams in the United States, have another surprise in store for the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are working on several projects about their lives, but Harry’s planned book, which may include some Meghan input, maybe a stomach hit the Royal Family does not need.

Harry’s much-anticipated and long-awaited tell-all book might land his family, particularly his brother Prince William, in an “intense conflict” akin to the Oprah Winfrey catastrophe.

The general people and the Royal Family are not expecting “Harry’s spanking new book summing up his young life to date will, also, be a bouquet of feel-good daisies extended to his family,” royal commentator Guy Martin told Forbes.

Previously, Former talk show host Trisha Goddard has commented on Tom Bower’s latest book and his disparaging remarks about Meghan Markle.

Ms. Goddard stated on 60 Minutes Australia, “‘For f***s sake!’, here we go again”, adding that the spitefulness is “boring”.

