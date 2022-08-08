Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been charged with betrayal

Kinsey Schofield has warned that Harry and Meghan Markle showed a degree of disloyalty to the Royal Family with their Oprah interview.

This comes after it was revealed that “No other person truly has any interest in having the Sussexes around”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have experienced harsh criticism for having given a “different level of betrayal” against the Royal Family with Oprah ‘devotions.

This cautioning has been given by illustrious analyst Kinsey Schofield, in her meeting with the Daily Star.

There, she was cited saying, “Megxit was one thing however the Oprah interview was an altogether unique degree of disloyalty.”

“I still don’t believe that Harry and Meghan properly weighed the pros and cons of executing that interview,” she added before concluding.

This guarantee comes not long after it was uncovered that “No one else really has any interest in having the Sussexes around so” it’s understandable that “they must jump at any opportunity they have to still appear to be in the fold.”

