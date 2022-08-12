Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘spending money like water’ for memoir release

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly require the release of their forthcoming memoir.

Royal analyst Christina Garibaldi and The Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes weighed in on the couple’s financial status.

They discussed whether the couple has “a lot riding on this book”.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly require the release of the Duke of Sussex’s forthcoming memoir since they “spend money like water.”

Royal analyst Christina Garibaldi and The Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan’s financial status and the prince’s book on the Royally US podcast, with the local British news channel reporting that they discussed whether the couple has “a lot riding on this book.”

According to Sykes, “I think there is and there isn’t. I think, you know, in a sense for them, then, obviously, the financial element is important.”

“They’ve been, as far as I can tell, they’ve been spending money like water. So, I think the financial element is really important. That’s not going to be an issue, this book is going to earn out, in a sort of publishing parlance,” he explained.

The planned autobiography of Prince Harry is scheduled to be released by Penguin Random House later this year, following repeated delays since its announcement in July of last year.

Also Read Prince Harry ‘completely done’ with Meghan Markle’s PR team Reportedly, Prince Harry ‘become completely done’ with Meghan Markle's PR team and "wants...