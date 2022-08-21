Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “struggling with shadows” of guilt

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are terrified of making another embarrassing speech.

I believe they announced these dates in advance.

They want us to talk about it.

According to experts, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are terrified of making another embarrassing speech like the one at the UN.

The editor of the magazine on Sunday, Charlotte Griffiths, made this assertion during an interview with media Palace Confidential.

According to a Griffiths comment, “I believe they announced these dates in advance because they want to give people an opportunity to gather.

Because if there is a Netflix team there, just think of how awful it would be, if there were only three people waving.

They want us to talk about it and become interested about it, making it seem like a royal tour.

