Harry and Meghan’s involvement in court disputes will not assist in establishing their brand.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are embroiled in a new security dispute.

There have been numerous conflicts ever since they left the UK in 2020.

Christine Ross, a royal specialist, said on the Royally Us podcast: “I’m startled to see another one. We thought maybe they were learning that these lawsuits may frequently cause more harm than benefit.

“I’d like to think that this one has enough substance to help him out in the end.

“Otherwise, if we keep seeing all these lawsuits that simply keep digging up stories, producing news headlines, and creating more drama and they lose, then it’s all just for nothing,” the author said.

In the meantime, Prince Harry has renewed his court fight with the Home Office in an effort to secure privately financed security for himself and his family for any future visits to the UK.

