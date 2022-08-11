Advertisement
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told to rescue Montecito chickens

  • Thomas Markle Jr endorsed the unauthorised biography of his half-sister Meghan Markle.
  • He also told her to ‘stick to rescuing chickens’ and stay out of politics.
  • Royal correspondent Jennie Bond says they were cruel towards Meghan during their introduction to the Royal Family.
Meghan Markle, Samantha and Thomas Markle Jr appear to be unkind to her, their half-sister.

During an appearance last week, Thomas Markle Jr. endorsed the explosive unauthorised biography, which has been criticised as an attack on Meghan.

He also didn’t hold back when it came to his half-sister, saying she should stay out of politics and “go back to rescuing chickens”.

During an interview with Dan Wootton, he discussed Prince Harry’s recent speech at the United Nations in New York City.

He stated, “You know, you’re going to a memorial for Mandela at the UN building which is an open invitation to anyone in the general public. Then you start talking about peace and politics which has nothing to do with anything there at that point.

“Sussexes, they need to stick to rescuing chickens in Montecito and stay out of politics.”

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond reflected on Meghan’s introduction to the Royal Family, claiming that Thomas and Samantha seemed awkward and “incapable of keeping quiet” about the Duchess.

She said this during the 2022 Channel 5 documentary ‘Harry & Meghan Vs The Monarchy.’ “Every other week it seemed, they came out with some more very cruel criticism of their half-sister.”

Britain ‘won’t cave’ for Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids Lilibet/Archie
Britain ‘won’t cave’ for Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids Lilibet/Archie

Ken Wharfe, a former royal police protection officer, made the claims. He...

