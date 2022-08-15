Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will visit the UK again next month.

They are likely to want to visit Queen Elizabeth.

There will visit charities and organizations that are near to their hearts.

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit the UK again next month—their first trip since June’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations—they ‘are likely to want to visit Queen Elizabeth,’ according to reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to the UK in early September to visit charities and organizations that are “near to their hearts,” according to a representative for the couple who made the announcement early on Monday.

They are visiting at an interesting time since the Queen is scheduled to travel to the capital city of London next month to appoint the new British Prime Minister following Boris Johnson’s resignation.

Pauline MacLaran, a professor at Royal Holloway University and a royal expert, commented on this development to Express UK, saying: “I think the announcement of their intended visits to the UK and Germany will certainly make for much speculation as to how much they will interact with other members of the Royal Family while they are here.”

They are “likely to want to visit the Queen for two reasons,” she stated, adding that “I think there’s little suggestion of rapprochement at this stage.”

Not only is she Harry’s grandma and has kept close ties with him, but also to establish themselves in this regard, Maclaran said.

Importantly, she added, “Such a visit strengthens their royal status, a position that will be crucial for their brand moving ahead.

