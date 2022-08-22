Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were sold to Netflix?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumoured to be renewing their vows for their Netflix series.

Some royal experts believe the couple have no choice but to say “No” to the streaming giant.

Others believe they will go to any length to remain in the spotlight.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are rumoured to be renewing their vows for their Netflix series, appear to be willing to take any risk to get what they want.

According to Heat magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning a second wedding four years after their first.

Royal author Angela Levin responded to the report, telling, “I thought it was a bit unkind. I think really, they’re not necessarily doing it for themselves but they’re doing it for Netflix.”

She also slammed the couple’s reported move, saying, “In other words, I think if you read between the lines, it is ‘blow you’ in the UK. Never mind you spent £32 million on our wedding – and blow you the Royal family. We’re going to do it our way, we want to do everything our way and this is one of the things that are most important.”

She stated, “We don’t really want to see the whole thing again. They’re having a wedding, 100% what they want. I wonder how many of the family they will invite, I wonder how many…showbiz people they don’t know who will come.”

Angela also claimed, “I feel a lot of people wouldn’t want to because in America at the moment they feel really sorry for how they’ve treated the Queen. I’ve had loads and loads of letters telling me this, saying that, we can’t stand it because why is she being so hurtful to the Queen at 96. I think that is really penetrating into the American people.”

Advertisement

Some royal experts and fans believe Meghan and Harry, parents of Archie, three, and Lillibet, one, have no choice but to say “No” to the streaming giant following their multimillion-dollar deal with the network. While some believe that the Sussexes will go to any length to remain in the spotlight.

Also Read A presidential run by Meghan Markle would be a “spectacular flop” An established foreign policy expert has dismissed Meghan Markle's hopes. She had...