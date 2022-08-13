Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘spending money like water’ for memoir release
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly require the release of their forthcoming...
Insiders provided information on Meghan Markle’s involvement in the preparation of Prince Harry’s openly candid biography as well as any assistance Prince Harry may have received.
An insider with ties to Heat magazine has revealed this information.
According to them, the claim that Meghan effectively watched over Harry as he penned the book is untrue.
“It naturally brought up some quite deep emotions and surprising anecdotes, many of which Meghan read through the book with a great astonishment.”
When Prince Harry returns to the UK, “with or without Meghan Markle,” he may be tipped for a brand-new royal position, it was recently discovered.
