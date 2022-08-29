Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Meghan Markle becomes a model for a magazine cover

Meghan Markle becomes a model for a magazine cover

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle becomes a model for a magazine cover

Meghan Markle becomes a model for a magazine cover

Advertisement
  • The Duchess of Sussex has signed a modelling contract.
  • She is featured in a series of frontal pictures for the cover shoot.
  • Fans are in a state of shock.
Advertisement

Fans are in a state of shock when Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, accepted a modelling contract with The Cut.

The Duchess of Sussex is featured in a series of frontal pictures for the cover shoot wearing a black and white puffy dress, a garden hi-tea outfit with a sophisticated twist, and a regular printed black and white dress that accentuates her shoulder bones.

Check out the Pictures below:

Advertisement

Also Read

Meghan Markle has ‘left the Firm’: New revelations
Meghan Markle has ‘left the Firm’: New revelations

Meghan Markle finally regains "control" and explains why she "left the Firm"....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry become servant for Meghan Markle
Prince Harry become servant for Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Meghan asked to address “unbearable scrutiny” at palace
Prince Harry, Meghan asked to address “unbearable scrutiny” at palace
King Charles to sacrifice Prince Harry to protect Prince William
King Charles to sacrifice Prince Harry to protect Prince William
UK police press charges on man for 'egging' King Charles
UK police press charges on man for 'egging' King Charles
'Nothing left' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in US
'Nothing left' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in US
Kajol talks about how she tells her daughter Nysa and son Yug about trolling
Kajol talks about how she tells her daughter Nysa and son Yug about trolling
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story