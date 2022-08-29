Meghan Markle becomes a model for a magazine cover

Meghan Markle has ‘left the Firm’: New revelations
Meghan Markle finally regains "control" and explains why she "left the Firm"....
Fans are in a state of shock when Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, accepted a modelling contract with The Cut.
The Duchess of Sussex is featured in a series of frontal pictures for the cover shoot wearing a black and white puffy dress, a garden hi-tea outfit with a sophisticated twist, and a regular printed black and white dress that accentuates her shoulder bones.
Check out the Pictures below:
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.