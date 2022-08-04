Advertisement
Meghan Markle behaves like Harry’s mother sometimes

Meghan Markle behaves like Harry’s mother sometimes

  • Experts criticize Meghan Markle for acting “more and more” like Prince Harry’s mother.
  • This assertion was made in the most recent article Judy Finnigan wrote for Express UK.
  • Many people predict that their union will end in tears.
Experts criticize Meghan Markle for acting “more and more” like Prince Harry’s mother.

This assertion was made in the most recent article Judy Finnigan wrote for Express UK.

She resembles a mum. Just observe how she comforts him by massaging his back and holding his hand. Many people predict that their union will end in tears.

Although I believe they are correct, Harry, the poor lad, has spent his entire life in a valley of sorrow. Although I don’t like the man he has become, Bower’s book helps me understand how he could have arrived at that point.

The accusation that Meghan Markle “soon realised that the Royal Family wouldn’t support her great idea of a world conquering ‘brand’ and spirited him away” follows Meghan Markle’s alleged’spiriteding’ of Prince Harry away from his elderly grandmother.

