Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle brutally criticizes the royal family

Meghan Markle brutally criticizes the royal family

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle brutally criticizes the royal family

Meghan Markle brutally criticizes the royal family

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle seemed to poke fun at the royals.
  • She referred to herself as a “real-life princess.”
  •  She left her position as a royal two years prior.
Advertisement

In her most recent, candid interview, Meghan Markle seemed to poke fun at the royals by referring to herself as a “real-life princess” despite having left her position as a royal two years prior.

The Duchess of Sussex recently spoke with US publication The Cut on a variety of topics, including her departure from the royal family and her new life in Montecito.

Despite her high-profile departure from the Royal Family, Meghan, according to journalist Allison P. Davies of The Cut, is “still quite conscious” of her royal status.

During the conversation, Meghan said: “It’s essential to think about it because, even with the Oprah interview, I was cognizant of the fact that there are little girls I meet who are just like, “Oh my God, it’s a real-life princess.”

You have the capacity within you to create a life better than any fairy tale you have ever read, I simply think when I look at all of them, she said.

“I don’t mean that in terms of ‘You could marry a royal one day,'” Meghan continued. You can find love, I mean. You can discover joy. Even when facing what could seem to be your biggest challenge, happiness is still possible.

Advertisement

Since her notorious sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle’s interview with the US media was the most private and frank.

Also Read

Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha Markle talks about their father
Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha Markle talks about their father

Meghan Markle discussed her days at Immaculate Heart High School in her...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story