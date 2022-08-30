Meghan Markle brutally criticizes the royal family

Meghan Markle seemed to poke fun at the royals.

In her most recent, candid interview, Meghan Markle seemed to poke fun at the royals by referring to herself as a “real-life princess” despite having left her position as a royal two years prior.

The Duchess of Sussex recently spoke with US publication The Cut on a variety of topics, including her departure from the royal family and her new life in Montecito.

Despite her high-profile departure from the Royal Family, Meghan, according to journalist Allison P. Davies of The Cut, is “still quite conscious” of her royal status.

During the conversation, Meghan said: “It’s essential to think about it because, even with the Oprah interview, I was cognizant of the fact that there are little girls I meet who are just like, “Oh my God, it’s a real-life princess.”

You have the capacity within you to create a life better than any fairy tale you have ever read, I simply think when I look at all of them, she said.

“I don’t mean that in terms of ‘You could marry a royal one day,'” Meghan continued. You can find love, I mean. You can discover joy. Even when facing what could seem to be your biggest challenge, happiness is still possible.

Since her notorious sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle’s interview with the US media was the most private and frank.

