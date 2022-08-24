Meghan Markle concealed Archie’s near-death experience

Meghan Markle’s ‘Selfish’ ‘victimhood is limitless’ Imagine
Meghan Markle's podcast has drawn criticism from Piers Morgan. Comments were made...
Meghan Markle was allegedly terrified of being labelled a horrible mother for working after her son Archie’s near-death experience.
Cooper Lawrence, a US broadcaster, revealed this discovery in an interview with Sunrise.
She was cited there as stating, “I think she chose to go because remember this was a time that they were in Africa.”
“There was a documentarian following them around. She was already being perceived in this negative light by the press.”
“So, if she revealed that this actually happened, she’d be perceived as a bad mother on top of it all. I think she wanted to avoid that narrative.”
