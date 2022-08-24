Advertisement
Meghan Markle concealed Archie’s near-death experience

  • Meghan Markle was allegedly terrified of being labelled a horrible mother for working after her son Archie’s near-death experience.
  • Cooper Lawrence, a US broadcaster, revealed this discovery in an interview with Sunrise.
  • Lawrence: “I think she chose to go because remember this was a time that they were in Africa”.
Meghan Markle was allegedly terrified of being labelled a horrible mother for working after her son Archie’s near-death experience.

Cooper Lawrence, a US broadcaster, revealed this discovery in an interview with Sunrise.

She was cited there as stating, “I think she chose to go because remember this was a time that they were in Africa.”

“There was a documentarian following them around. She was already being perceived in this negative light by the press.”

“So, if she revealed that this actually happened, she’d be perceived as a bad mother on top of it all. I think she wanted to avoid that narrative.”

