Meghan Markle criricised for not answering Serena Williams’ question about Archie

Meghan Markle said in the first episode of her podcast on Spotify that her son Archie nearly escaped a fire in his bedroom.

During their 2019 trip to South Africa, the Duchess of Sussex told tennis superstar Serena Williams that Archie was meant to be sleeping in the bedroom at the time of the incident.

Meghan explained that the event occurred when a heater in Archie’s room caught fire while his former nanny was taking him downstairs for a snack.

“In that amount of time that she went downstairs, the heater in the nursery caught on fire,” she explained.

Meghan Markle has received criticism for discussing the incident on her show.

A royal commentator remarked that Meghan deflected the question posed by Williams, “Why didn’t you bring him along?”

According2Taiz, a famous commentator, tweeted, “Did anyone notice when Meghan told Serena the dramatic fire in the nursery story, when she was forced to go to the next engagement, Serena asks her on the podcast ‘Why didn’t you take him with you?’ and Meghan completely ignores her! Radio silence, then starts talking about optics.”

